Major fire breaks out at illegal chemical manufacturing unit in Secunderabad

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out in a thinner manufacturing unit at Ayyappa Society, Bowenpally on Saturday at 4.30 pm. A goat which was harnessed near the chemical unit was burnt alive in the mishap.

It was learnt that the manufacturing unit was being run without legal sanction.

Three fire tenders had to fight for two-and-a-half hours to put out the flames. The chemicals stored in the manufacturing unit added fuel to flames thereby making matters difficult for the fire-fighters. Two fire tenders from Secunderabad fire station and one from Cantonment were pressed into action immediately.

"As the chemical substances stored in the manufacturing unit were highly inflammable, we had to toil for over two hours to completely douse the flames," said Mohan Rao, Secunderabad station fire officer, who monitored the fire fighting operation. The source of the fire is yet to ascertained, he added. The owner of the manufacturing unit is absconding.