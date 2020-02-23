New GHMC Act will ensure transparency, says Telangana MAUD minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To extend better services to the citizens of Greater Hyderabad, the State government would enact a new Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act on the lines of Telangana Municipalities Act-2019. The proposed Bill would be tabled in the ensuing Assembly budget session to be held in March, said Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao.

The Act also aims to ensure transparency in civic administration, sanction building permissions in a hassle-free manner through the Telangana State Building Permissions and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) in GHMC and HMDA limits, maintain sanitation effectively and increase greenery in the city among others.

The important provisions that exist in the Telangana Municipalities Act would be incorporated in the proposed GHMC Act. The Minister, who held a review meeting at MCHRD Institute here on Saturday on the proposed GHMC Act, said the new legislation would ensure timely delivery of services to citizens with major thrust on transparency and efficiency.

He asked MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and other senior officials to incorporate subjects for expediting citizen services, build plan approvals, and submit a detailed report on the items to be included in the new GHMC Act.

The new Act is expected to bring in sea changes in the administration apart from improvement in the delivery system and quality of work. With the TS-bPASS to be introduced from April first week, the civic officials have been instructed to ensure that all the provisions of the new system are included in the new GHMC Act.

Officials asked to complete road work by April 15

On the occasion, Rama Rao also reviewed the ongoing work in the city under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) and Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP), and other projects to develop footpaths, public toilets and bus shelters. The Minister asked the officials to complete the work on all the link and slip roads by April 15 this year.

On land acquisition, the Minister instructed the officials to issue notices to all the stakeholders of a particular project in a single day. He directed the zonal commissioners to get acquainted with the ongoing civic work and their status in their jurisdiction and share the activities being taken up by the GHMC with other stakeholders.