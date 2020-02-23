Rachakonda police suspends ASI for alleged misconduct

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat issued an order placing Narender, an Assistant Sub-inspector of the Special Branch, under suspension for his alleged misbehavior with a woman here on Saturday.

Based on a complaint by the woman, Rachakonda police had conducted an independent enquiry through SHE teams. Based on the report, Narender who is currently posted at Meerpet has been suspended. A detailed inquiry into the allegations will also be done.

According to sources, Narender went to the woman’s house in connection with a case and tried to misbehave with her. When the woman threatened to raise an alarm, he left the place, after which the woman took up the issue with higher officials.