Anti-CAA protestors detained by police in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar made it clear that protests akin to Shaheen Bagh would not be permitted in the city, a group of women activists staged a protest in Mehdipatnam. A few of them were detained by the police.

A group of protesters headed by activist Shiba Minai staged the flash protest on Mehdipatnam X Roads. The police dispersed them immediately, with a few of them ending up detained. They shouted slogans against the Central government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Meanwhile in Lamakaan, a roundtable awareness meeting was held where citizens sought information on the origins of the National Population Register (NPR), National Registry of Citizens (NRC) and the CAA. City-based independent security researcher Srinivas Kodali moderated the session.