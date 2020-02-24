Dad’s car runs over toddler in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An 18-month-old toddler, who came out of her house, crawling along with her father, was run over by him accidentally while he was reversing his car. The tragic accident took place at Chandrayangutta on Saturday. The father, Khaled Sarri, had been playing with his daughter Huda till then and stepped out to drop his relatives who had come to his house to attend a function.

According to SI S Venkatesh, Khaleed got up at 4 am and played with his daughter for some time. As he stepped out, Huda crawled behind him which Khaleed failed to notice. He reversed the car and the toddler came under the rear wheels.

Khaleed stopped the car when he felt something blocking the rear of the car and came out to investigate. He was shell-shocked to find his daughter in a pool of blood. Huda was shifted to a hospital but she was dead already. A case of negligent driving causing death under Section 304(A)was registered against Khaleed.