Driver flees after car rams divider in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A speeding car was damaged partially after its intoxicated driver rammed a road divider at Road No 3, Banjara Hills on Sunday. Later, the car hit a pole at Royal Hotel. However, no one was injured in the mishap. According to the police, the car was on its way from Punjagutta to Jubilee Hills Checkpost.

As the car reached the Royal Hotel, the driver lost control and rammed the divider. The driver, who has not been identified so far, abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot. Police have registered a case of rash driving and are investigating.