GHMC survey to identify illiterate citizens in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: To identify the number of illiterate citizens aged above 18 in Greater Hyderabad limits, the Urban Community Development wing of GHMC is taking up a 10-day enumeration of illiterate people across the city.

The State government does not have any data currently on the number of illiterate people in the city. The survey will start on February 24 and end on March 4 as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The motive is to achieve 100 per cent literacy in Telangana and Hyderabad in particular.

Around 24,78,305 households with 97,97,581 population will be enumerated by 8,681 enumerators. The survey covers all the 150 wards of GHMC at 5,704 locations. Each enumerator will cover 300-400 houses in the next 10 days.

GHMC officials told Express that the survey is being taken up under the ‘Each One, Teach One’ initiative of the government. The enumerators will collect family data of father, husband’s name, address, gender, age, phone number only. Since people from all over the country stay in Hyderabad, the mother tongue will also be noted.

For the purpose of the mass survey, localities would be classified as slum, basthi, residential colonies, apartments, commercial areas, gated communities and mixed areas etc. The data would be sent to corporators who will ensure there is no overlapping. Deputy Municipal Commissioners have been appointed as designated officers at the circle level. Planning officers, deputy planning officers of the UCD wing will act as supervisory officers. They would be responsible for pooling resources from SHGs.

