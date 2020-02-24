Hyderabad: 30-year-old drunk man climbs electric pole demanding liquor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old sozzled man named Imtiyaz created a stir when he climbed an electrical pole under Gopalpuram police limits demanding more liquor. GHMC officials and fire safety staff managed to lure him down with a liquor bottle. Police say that Imtiyaz consumed liquor at a shop. He wanted to drink more, but did not have the money.

In order to collect money from passers-by, he climbed an electrical pole at DMart located at Sangeet Mall in Secunderabad. When some people did offer money, Imtiyaz refused the same and demanded liquor instead. Finally, fire safety and GHMC officials managed to end the drama by showing Imtiyaz a liquor bottle which led him to climb down the pole.