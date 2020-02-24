Missing journalist's dead body found in Hyderabad's Hussainsagar lake

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 43-year-old senior sub-editor of a vernacular daily, who went missing two days ago, was found dead in the Hussainsagar lake on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as V Prabhakar, a resident of Anandnagar Colony.

The police, with the assistance of swimmers, fished out Prabhakar’s body. "We found an ID card on him.

Prabahakar’s son V Shilpi lodged a complaint with the Punjagutta police stating that Prabhakar went out without informing family members. He did not return home and his phone remained switched off," they said. Police officials suspect that Prabhakar committed suicide.