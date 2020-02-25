30-year-old techie hangs himself in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old techie Agneshwar Chakrawarty was found hanging at his rented flat at Gachibowli on Monday morning. Though the reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained, police suspect an alleged relationship could have led to the incident. According to police, Chakrawarty hailing from West Bengal worked for a software firm in the city for close to two years.

He was staying in a flat with a colleague Saptarshi Mukherjee. Saptarshi went to Vizag on a vacation. On Sunday night, Mukherjee received a call from Chakrawarty’s elder sister, saying he was not responding to her calls. He told her that he would reach Hyderabad on Monday and update her about the situation.

On Monday morning, when Mukherjee arrived at his flat, he found the door locked from inside. When there was no response to his repeated calls to open the door, he alerted the police.

Along with the police, he broke open the door and found Chakrawarty hanging from the ceiling fan. They brought him down, but he was dead by then. Police searched the flat for any suicide note or any suspicious things, but could not find anything.