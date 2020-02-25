Biker dies in Hyderabad trying to avoid hitting dog

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old biker died after ramming his vehicle against a road divider while trying to avoid hitting a stray dog near KBR National Park in Banjara Hills here on Monday. The victim identified as Charan Yadav, a student and resident of Ameerpet, was going on his motorcycle from KBR Park towards Jubilee Hills check post when a dog came in front of his motorcycle, police said.

Charan applied sudden brakes and lost control over the vehicle and hit against the road divider. He fell on the road and died. The dog was also killed in the accident. The biker was wearing helmet, but due to the severe impact of the accident, he suffered serious injuries and died on the spot. Police suspect over-speeding led to the mishap.