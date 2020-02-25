Day 1: Hyderabad civic body survey identifies 17,000 illiterates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 17,365 persons were identified as illiterates on the first day of the survey taken up by the Urban Community Development (UCD) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) here on Monday. Of them, 6,723 are men and remaining 10,642 are women.

A total of 1,23,106 houses were covered by 5,597 enumerators in all the 30 GHMC circles.

Enumeration of illiterate persons will go on till March 4. This survey is being conducted as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to achieve 100 per cent literacy in Telangana and Hyderabad city in particular.

Around 25 lakh households in the city will be enumerated by 8,413 enumerators. Each enumerator will cover around 250 to 300 houses in the next nine days.