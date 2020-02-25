Delhi riots: Hyderabad police appeals citizens to 'remain alert', disallow 'rumour mongering'

Home Cities Hyderabad

He tweeted: 'Appeal to all citizens of Hyd. We have to remain alert and united to see that no mischief-maker tries to take advantage of the disturbing news from Delhi.'

Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar addressing the press. (File photo| Sathya Keerthi, EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: In the wake of violence in Delhi, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Tuesday appealed to citizens of the city to remain alert and not allow rumour-mongering. He tweeted: "Appeal to all citizens of Hyd. We have to remain alert and united to see that no mischief-maker tries to take advantage of the disturbing news from Delhi."

LIVE UPDATES: Cops fire tear gas in Delhi's Chand Bagh, Section 144 in four areas, toll reaches 13

"Our patrol cars and bikes are your closest friend. Don't allow rumour-mongering. Take pride in our beautiful city Hyd," he added.

Fresh violence broke out in parts of northeast Delhi for the third day with violent mobs going on the rampage. The death toll in the violent clashes over the amended citizenship law has touched 13, according to official sources.

Smoke was seen going up in some places and streets, including in the epicentre of the trouble Maujpur, were littered with stones, bricks and burnt tyres, testimony to the spiralling violence and bloodshed that took on a communal taint on Monday and injured about 150 people.

Schools were shut with exams being postponed and fearful residents stayed indoors as the area smouldered with tension. Prohibitory orders, banning the assembly of more than four persons, were imposed on Monday and will continue to be in force till March 24.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

