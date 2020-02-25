Get a lawyer to learn effects of NPR: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tells State Home Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday urged the State Home Minister to “get a lawyer” to learn the effects of National Population Register (NPR) while urging the government to stop NPR exercise in the State. Owaisi, who was speaking at a women’s meeting against CAA-NRC-NPR organised by the United Muslim Action Committee at Masab Tank, said, “I want to tell the Home Minister that NPR is a method of data collection. After its completion, ‘doubtful citizens’ will be singled out. If you do not trust me, then get a lawyer who can explain the same to you. You are not just a member of the TRS, but you are the Home Minister of Telangana. We expect you to protest against NPR too.”

The Hyderabad MP also said that, if needed, he would make a second visit to Pragathi Bhavan to appeal to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to stop all NPR-related works in the State. “Just passing a resolution against CAA is not a solution. Like Kerala, Telangana too should pass a stay order on NPR. If you do that then NRC would also stop,” said Owaisi.

He added that when the session of State Assembly starts, AIMIM would appeal to the State government to do the same.

Meanwhile, Owaisi also condemned the violence in Delhi on Monday and took a jibe at BJP leader Kapil Sharma without taking his name.

Addressing Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, Owaisi said, “Your party’s MLA gave an ultimatum to clear Shaheen Bagh within three days. This is what happens when you rear snakes in your garden.” He urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to maintain peace in Delhi and asked him to go to his neighbourhood and assure citizens that everything is safe.

Will turn State into Shaheen Bagh, say women at Dharna Dhowk

Another women sit-in protest was organised at Dharna Chowk on Monday to urge CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to stop all NPR-related work in the State. Khaleda Parveen, an activist, said, “We will carry on this protest until CAA and NRC is revoked.” She also criticised Home Minister Mahmood Ali who reportedly said that there is no problem in carrying out NPR exercise.

“You may not have a problem, but the citizens do.” She said Telangana will transform into Shaheen Bagh. “We would do peaceful sit-in protests and ensure law-and-order is maintained,” she said.