Home Cities Hyderabad

Hitting the octave with Telugu numbers

Meet Octavez, the four-member Telugu live music band which is regaling the Hyderabadis with their pakka local fare

Published: 25th February 2020 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Boney K David, Rajashekhar Katlakunta and Rohit Pranav

By Tamanna S Mehdi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  On a balmy weekend night last week, we heard the regional band ‘Octavez’ perform at an open-air upmarket eatery in Jubilee Hills. Sitting at tables set under beautiful Temple trees, the audience couldn’t stop swaying and singing along with this four-member group as they belted one popular Telugu number after the other. The quartet comprising lead vocalist Rajashekar Katlakunta, 26, Rohit Pranav, 18, on the keyboard, Tony Jack, 34, drummer, and Boney K David, 24, bass and acoustic guitarist created a kaleidoscopic ambience with their soulful concert. 

Tony Jack

Octavez is a two-year-old band cashing in on the popularity of the regional music scene in the city. Conceived by Rajashekar and Boney, they roped in Rohit and Tony. “A series of eight notes was composed into the musical band, hence, the name Octavez,” informs the lead vocalist. “All four of us come from different walks of life and have our own potential to add glitz and glamour to the music world,” says Rajasekhar who quit his IT job, and now also lends his voice as a support playback singer.

“We perform a mix of old classics and new songs,” says he. “We notice the crowd totally laps up songs of AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja, and we love it, as they are our favourite composers,” adds he. This was evident when they sang the popular song, Chinni Chinni Aasa, and when they slowly upped the tempo with the romantic Arerey Manasa, the sizeable crowd just came alive.

Their routine includes a playlist of songs they rehearse and decide on before each show, and on audience requests. “We take requests, as it engages them,” adds Boney who is also a music composer and programmer.Namrata Reddy, assistant VP at an IT company and her hotelier husband Vasu are regulars at the gigs here. Enjoying the romantic songs, Namrata comments, “They sang many of my favourites, including Samajavaragamana and Akasam Enatido, which is a great blast-from-the past.”

Octavez was mentored by J Shravan Kumar, owner, Tabula Rasa. Shravan encourages local bands and lets them perform at his restaurant. He proudly says, “Octavez now has their fan-following.” Even some, like me, who do not know much about Telugu songs, but, by the end of the show with Pataku Pranam and Mukkala Muqabla Laila could not escape the infectious energy of the ensemble.We were curious if the all-boys band is looking to add a female crooner. “As of now there are no plans of having a female voice,” Rajashekhar asserts, but as an afterthought, jovially adds, “Perhaps in the distant future.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp