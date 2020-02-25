Hitting the octave with Telugu numbers

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : On a balmy weekend night last week, we heard the regional band ‘Octavez’ perform at an open-air upmarket eatery in Jubilee Hills. Sitting at tables set under beautiful Temple trees, the audience couldn’t stop swaying and singing along with this four-member group as they belted one popular Telugu number after the other. The quartet comprising lead vocalist Rajashekar Katlakunta, 26, Rohit Pranav, 18, on the keyboard, Tony Jack, 34, drummer, and Boney K David, 24, bass and acoustic guitarist created a kaleidoscopic ambience with their soulful concert.

Tony Jack

Octavez is a two-year-old band cashing in on the popularity of the regional music scene in the city. Conceived by Rajashekar and Boney, they roped in Rohit and Tony. “A series of eight notes was composed into the musical band, hence, the name Octavez,” informs the lead vocalist. “All four of us come from different walks of life and have our own potential to add glitz and glamour to the music world,” says Rajasekhar who quit his IT job, and now also lends his voice as a support playback singer.

“We perform a mix of old classics and new songs,” says he. “We notice the crowd totally laps up songs of AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja, and we love it, as they are our favourite composers,” adds he. This was evident when they sang the popular song, Chinni Chinni Aasa, and when they slowly upped the tempo with the romantic Arerey Manasa, the sizeable crowd just came alive.

Their routine includes a playlist of songs they rehearse and decide on before each show, and on audience requests. “We take requests, as it engages them,” adds Boney who is also a music composer and programmer.Namrata Reddy, assistant VP at an IT company and her hotelier husband Vasu are regulars at the gigs here. Enjoying the romantic songs, Namrata comments, “They sang many of my favourites, including Samajavaragamana and Akasam Enatido, which is a great blast-from-the past.”

Octavez was mentored by J Shravan Kumar, owner, Tabula Rasa. Shravan encourages local bands and lets them perform at his restaurant. He proudly says, “Octavez now has their fan-following.” Even some, like me, who do not know much about Telugu songs, but, by the end of the show with Pataku Pranam and Mukkala Muqabla Laila could not escape the infectious energy of the ensemble.We were curious if the all-boys band is looking to add a female crooner. “As of now there are no plans of having a female voice,” Rajashekhar asserts, but as an afterthought, jovially adds, “Perhaps in the distant future.”