Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad-based artists' work to be showcased in New Zealand

Marlborough Art Society in Blenheim, New Zealand is all set to showcase the artworks by some Hyderabad-based artists.

Published: 25th February 2020 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Marlborough Art Society in Blenheim, New Zealand is all set to showcase the artworks by some Hyderabad-based artists. Participating in the show are Fawad Tamkanat, Afza Tamkanat, Sreekanth Kurva Bolla, Kandi Narsimlu, Pramod Reddy Gade among other artists from Sweden and New Zealand.

Titled ‘Hononga’, which means connections in Maori language, the exhibition is curated by artist Sudhir Duppati, who’s now based in New Zealand. His artworks, too, will be on display.

He completed his BFA in Painting from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in 1994 and received an MFA in Art Criticism from  MS University, Baroda. He says, "Most of my works denote the mystical perceptions of life, which sometimes I paint using materialist or the consumerist images. The effort of an artist is also to make a contribution to the inquiries weaving the tapestry of life."

The contributing work of the senior artist Fawad Tamkanat is in his signature style of photorealism showcasing face of a soldier, perhaps standing on the border. The glint in his blurred eyes seems to get dimmer as men with guns on jeep and horses approach. The smudge effect makes the disturbing imprint more indelible. He says, "I have submitted an earlier work which forms the mosaic of the show being done thousands of miles away from Hyderabad with other artists."

Afza Tamkanat, who has now shifted base to Australia has contributed two of her paintings. One deals with the sparrows trapped in urbanscape and fluttering between human psyche and their own unsettled nests which is quite apt to the disappearance of the birds in the city and its songs.

The other one, though, mundane in its spirit with the portraiture of a dog standing between a blue door and a parked bicycle focuses on the simplicity which is constant amid all the hustle and bustle. An old red letterbox is a reminder in the frame of the old times fragmenting amidst emails and texts.

The exhibition begins on February 29 and is on till March 22

(The writer can be contacted at saima@newindianexpress.com)

Twitter: @Sfreen
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marlborough Art Society
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp