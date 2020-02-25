Hyderabad-based artists' work to be showcased in New Zealand

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD: Marlborough Art Society in Blenheim, New Zealand is all set to showcase the artworks by some Hyderabad-based artists. Participating in the show are Fawad Tamkanat, Afza Tamkanat, Sreekanth Kurva Bolla, Kandi Narsimlu, Pramod Reddy Gade among other artists from Sweden and New Zealand.

Titled ‘Hononga’, which means connections in Maori language, the exhibition is curated by artist Sudhir Duppati, who’s now based in New Zealand. His artworks, too, will be on display.

He completed his BFA in Painting from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in 1994 and received an MFA in Art Criticism from MS University, Baroda. He says, "Most of my works denote the mystical perceptions of life, which sometimes I paint using materialist or the consumerist images. The effort of an artist is also to make a contribution to the inquiries weaving the tapestry of life."

The contributing work of the senior artist Fawad Tamkanat is in his signature style of photorealism showcasing face of a soldier, perhaps standing on the border. The glint in his blurred eyes seems to get dimmer as men with guns on jeep and horses approach. The smudge effect makes the disturbing imprint more indelible. He says, "I have submitted an earlier work which forms the mosaic of the show being done thousands of miles away from Hyderabad with other artists."

Afza Tamkanat, who has now shifted base to Australia has contributed two of her paintings. One deals with the sparrows trapped in urbanscape and fluttering between human psyche and their own unsettled nests which is quite apt to the disappearance of the birds in the city and its songs.

The other one, though, mundane in its spirit with the portraiture of a dog standing between a blue door and a parked bicycle focuses on the simplicity which is constant amid all the hustle and bustle. An old red letterbox is a reminder in the frame of the old times fragmenting amidst emails and texts.

The exhibition begins on February 29 and is on till March 22

