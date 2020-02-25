Home Cities Hyderabad

IPL fever: These Hyderabad fans are rooting for the home team

The Indian Premier League (IPL) may be a month away, but the fever seems to be all-pervading.

Published: 25th February 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Young child at an IPL match.

By Shyam Yadagiri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Indian Premier League (IPL) may be a month away, but the fever seems to be all-pervading.  The die-hard fans of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Rakshith, Deepti and Jayanthi, who passionately follow seasons, and support the home team during all its matches, are already excited for the upcoming season. Rakshith founded Orange Army fan club in 2015.

The 21-year-old BSc Agriculture final year student says he got hooked on to IPL since its first season in 2008. “In the last season, I had met Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar and other players. It was a great experience,” shares Rakshith. For the upcoming season, Rakshith says he is planning to organise a massive bike rally next month in support of SRH.

Born and brought up in Hyderabad, 21-year-old Deepti is studying BTech (ECE) final year. “Initially, I was not into cricket. I got interested after SRH was founded in 2012, and became a die-hard fan of the team since then. I adore Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kane Williamson and David Warner,” informs Deepti.

Interestingly, she says she is superstitious and sentimental when it comes to watching the matches.

“If I watch a match with someone and SRH loses, I don’t watch another match with the same person ever again. Also, when a match is ongoing, no one must change the channel and go anywhere near the TV,” she exclaims.

Jayanthi, 23, is studying MPharm first year in the city. How did she get into becoming an ardent fan of IPL and SRH? Jayanthi says, “Seeing my brother excited while watching SRH play in 2014, I got interested in the game and started following it.” When asked about her favourite player, pat comes the reply, “Bhuvneshwar Kumar.” With the 13th season of IPL beginning March 29, these youngsters sure have their hopes and dreams on SRH walking away with the coveted trophy. Let’s hope their wishes get fulfilled, what say?

 shyam@newindianexpress.com 

