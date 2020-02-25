KT Rama Rao askes officials to expedite SRDP work

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maud Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday directed the officials to expedite Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) work in the city by deploying additional manpower and machinery. The minister held a review meeting on the ongoing SRDP work and instructed the officials to speed up the same to facilitate smooth traffic flow in different places.

The minister asked the officials to deploy additional manpower and machinery and work round-the-clock in shifts to complete the works at the earliest.

If required traffic diversions can be taken up at important places in consultation with traffic police, he added.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar attended the meeting.