Somesh and Arvind kick-start Pattana Pragathi programme 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar along with Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar on Monday participated in Pattana Pragathi programme at Ibrahimpatnam town. After formally launching the programme, Somesh Kumar went around in an SC Colony, interacting with locals on the provision of basic amenities.

Speaking on the occasion, Somesh Kumar said, “The programme is being carried out with a view to provide basic amenities in urban areas. Our CM’s aim is to improve the living conditions in our municipalities. The programme is also aimed to educate illiterate citizens,” he added.

The 10-day Pattana Pragathi programme was kick-started in 140 municipalities in the State on Monday. In every ward, a sub-division in the municipality, four committees comprising 60 persons will analyse the problems and work on solving them. Special care should be taken on the saplings planted during the drive conducted in the Pattana Pragathi programme, which was adopted with an aim to drive a facelift the urban areas.

As per the Telangana Municipalities Act, if the survival rate is less than 80 per cent, action will be taken against councillors, Somesh Kumar said. The State government has recognised around 33 lakh as illiterate as per data collected in the Integrated Household Survey, and Each One, Teach One programme will educate them, he said.MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar said that vehicles will be procured from the funds provided by the 14th Finance Commission.

10-day programme

The 10-day Pattana Pragathi programme was kick-started in 140 municipalities in the State on Monday. In every ward, a sub-division in the municipality, four committees comprising 60 persons will analyse the problems and work on solving them