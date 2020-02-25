Strokes of creativity paint Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Talented students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Fine Arts School from Malkajgiri, Ghatkesar and Medchal got an opportunity to display their creativity at Strokes 2020, a three-day exhibition at JNAFAU Art Gallery at Masab Tank.

The paintings, which will be on display till February 28, are from the students. The artists were also present when the event was inaugurated on Tuesday by renowned Telangana artist Thota Vaikuntam and Rahul Bojja, Schedule Caste Development Department of the Government of Telangana.