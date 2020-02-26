Home Cities Hyderabad

Air quality index to solar tracker discussed at STEM Celebration Day 2020 in Hyderabad

Students from Government High School, Rajendra Nagar, Hyderabad bagged the first prize in senior category for their project on Air Quality Index which helps in measuring the air quality.

Published: 26th February 2020 08:40 AM

STEM Celebration Day 2020

STEM Celebration Day 2020. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: About 250 students from 25 schools in Telangana displayed over 65 innovative projects on robotics, artificial intelligence and agri-tech among others, developed through the training sessions conducted at Atal Tinkering Labs during the year as part of Amazon Cares, a CSR initiative by Amazon India, on Tuesday.

The event was part of the e-commerce company organised STEM Celebration Day 2020 in Hyderabad to encourage school children to experiment, innovate and develop an exploratory mindset through STEM learning. 

In the Junior Category, Zilla Parishad High School, Miyapur, Hyderabad won the first prize for their Way For Ambulance Project which focuses on helping ambulances navigate through traffic, connecting to the traffic signals and ensuring that they turn green.

In addition, students from Little Flower School, Uppal, Hyderabad won the first prize for their robotic line follower project.

Some of the projects that were showcased by school children at STEM Celebration Day 2020 were  Smart Blind Walking stick designed to help blind people to detect and help navigate through obstructions in their path; Solar tracker that can detect and align its direction to the direction of the sunlight; Automated Soil Moisture Control System which can automate the process of watering agricultural crops basis the moisture level of the soil and many more.

Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs), an initiative under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) of NITI Aayog, was set up with an objective to create opportunities to develop Neoteric Child Innovators in India. ATLs are dedicated work spaces where students (Class 6th to Class 12th) learn innovation skills and develop ideas that will go on to transform India.

The labs are powered to acquaint students with a state-of-the-art equipment such as 3D printers, robotics & electronics development tools, IoT & sensors etc. Amazon Cares has enabled STEM learning and training in over 200 schools.

