Four held for attack on TRS man near Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four persons who attacked a TRS leader Kolluri Anand and his brother Rajkumar at Narsingi were arrested on Tuesday. The kingpin who hatched the attack and four others are absconding. The incident occurred a week ago. The main accused, K Ashok Yadav, had contested in the recently concluded municipal elections from Narsingi, but he lost to Venkatesh Yadav. After the results were announced, Venkatesh went to a temple to celebrate.

The accused and his supporters also went to the same temple. There, both parties quarrelled. Anand and Rajkumar attacked Ashok Yadav. Since then, Ashok Yadav was waiting for a chance to avenge the attack. On February 18, after he got information that Anand and Rajkumar were at a temple, he alerted his men, who then attacked the duo with beer bottles, sticks and weapons.

