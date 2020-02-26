Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation holds orientation programme on TDR bank app

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An orientation programme on the online Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) bank application was conducted for the stake holders - builders, architects, engineers and surveyors by GHMC here on Tuesday.

GHMC has developed the online TDR bank application (http://tdr.ghmc.telangana.gov.in:8080/) and the application was formally launched by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao recently. The online TDR bank application has all features like issue, utilise and sale of TDR certificates and contains the dynamic data of extent of available TDR certificates.

In the programme, the features, process developed in the online TDR bank application were explained in detail to the participants by way of a power point presentation. Clarifications on various aspects of application raised during the interaction were given to the participants and received some suggestions which were noted for examining the same.

It was informed that all the applications submitted after the launch date of the online TDR bank application will be processed with Digital Converted TDR Certificates only and also suggested that the TDR holders whose certificates are proposed for utilisation in the building application be advised to convert the manual TDR certificate into Digital Format.

The representatives from CREDAI, TREDA, Telangana Builders Federation, members of Institute of Architects and Institute of Engineers apart from GHMC officials and developer team were present.