Hyderabad child abuse horror: Couple forced girl to sleep in the bathroom, kept her tied to sofa

Childline team officials who visited the spot and rescued the seven-year-old girl got to know from the child first-hand that her parents would make her sleep on the bathroom floor.

Published: 26th February 2020 09:45 AM

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gruesome details have emerged in the Kacheguda child abuse case, where it has now come to fore that the cruel couple had been making their seven-year-old "adopted" daughter sleep in the bathroom.

Childline team officials who visited the spot and rescued the seven-year-old girl got to know from the child first-hand that her "parents" Mahipal Singh and Asha Kaur, would make her sleep on the floor of the bathroom. The small girl also told her rescuers that Mahipal Singh, accused No.1 in the case, would often tie her hand to the sofa with a cord to prevent her from moving around the house.

"When we visited, she was not in bondage, but the doors were closed and she was visibly scared of her parents. Whenever they were in a bad mood, they would brand her with hot vessels, spoons etc," revealed an executive from the rescue team. The accused couple are presently in police remand and kept there for further investigation.

They have two sons of their own, one of whom is 10-12 years old and has to be placed in State care in case the couple is arrested. It is learnt that the child’s biological mother is from Kolkata. She had lived in the same locality and was friends with Kaur. She gave her daughter away four years ago as her paramour was not keen on her keeping the child.

Meanwhile, the child who had been taken to Niloufer Hospital was shifted from there to Kamineni Hospital for further treatment. She has been kept in the ICU as her body is full of burn and blunt force wounds.

"At present, the child is in a critical condition but is recovering. A government doctor working with the Bharosa centre has been sent there to prepare medical reports of the child for legal purposes," added Swati Lakra, Inspector General for Women’s Safety.

