Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board roped in for developing Kokapet

The water board has asked the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority to provide Rs 82 crore funds for work and also earmark three acres of land for the construction of water sump and STP.

Published: 26th February 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Water supply

Representational image

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has decided to provide water supply and sewerage infrastructure at the  proposed integrated township at Kokapet in Rajendranagar mandal. Also, it would construct a 40 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) in the township.

The  township is being developed in 530 acres of land at Kokapet by the  Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), which approached the HMWSSB for providing water supply and sewerage infrastructure. The water board has asked the HMDA to provide Rs 82 crore funds for work and also earmark three acres of land for the construction of water sump and STP.

The government, that considers Kokapet a new growth  engine, has proposed the township with work clusters to  accommodate nearly five lakh people. Developing the township is part of  the efforts to decongest the city by adopting a decentralised approach  to development.

The water board formulated draft proposals on  providing water supply and sewerage infrastructure at the township and  submitted the same to HMDA Commissioner a few days ago. The total cost  of the work is estimated to be around Rs 82 crore.

For developing  the water supply infrastructure that consists a network of pipeline, a  sump of six million litre capacity, a pump house, and pumping equipment  would cost Rs 22 crore. Similarly, a 40 Million Litres per Day (MLD)  capacity sewage treatment plant would be built at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore. The sewer collection network and trunk sewers would be laid  by the HMDA up to the proposed STP.

The HMWSSB has urged the HMDA  to hand over one acre of land to it to prepare the General Arrangement  Drawing (GAD) and layout plan to construct a sump and pump house for  water supply and two acres of land for preparing the GAD to construct  sewage treatment plant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Kokapet Kokapet water supply
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp