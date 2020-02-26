Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board roped in for developing Kokapet

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has decided to provide water supply and sewerage infrastructure at the proposed integrated township at Kokapet in Rajendranagar mandal. Also, it would construct a 40 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) in the township.

The township is being developed in 530 acres of land at Kokapet by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), which approached the HMWSSB for providing water supply and sewerage infrastructure. The water board has asked the HMDA to provide Rs 82 crore funds for work and also earmark three acres of land for the construction of water sump and STP.

The government, that considers Kokapet a new growth engine, has proposed the township with work clusters to accommodate nearly five lakh people. Developing the township is part of the efforts to decongest the city by adopting a decentralised approach to development.

The water board formulated draft proposals on providing water supply and sewerage infrastructure at the township and submitted the same to HMDA Commissioner a few days ago. The total cost of the work is estimated to be around Rs 82 crore.

For developing the water supply infrastructure that consists a network of pipeline, a sump of six million litre capacity, a pump house, and pumping equipment would cost Rs 22 crore. Similarly, a 40 Million Litres per Day (MLD) capacity sewage treatment plant would be built at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore. The sewer collection network and trunk sewers would be laid by the HMDA up to the proposed STP.

The HMWSSB has urged the HMDA to hand over one acre of land to it to prepare the General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) and layout plan to construct a sump and pump house for water supply and two acres of land for preparing the GAD to construct sewage treatment plant.