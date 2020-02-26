Home Cities Hyderabad

Of ‘The Land of Smiles’ and the generosity of its people

Author Dasari Amarendra recollects his Thailand memories during his stay in May 2019 in Anaganaga Oka Rajyam, when he visited on the invitation of his friends Kalyani and Satyajit.

Author Dasari Amarendra during the book reading session

By Shyam Yadagiri
HYDERABAD : The launch of Anaganaga Oka Rajyam, a Telugu book about the experiences of renowned writer Dasari Amarendra during his week-long sojourn in Thailand was held in the city on Wednesday. Eminent authors and poets graced the occasion and read selected paragraphs from the book.
The event began with an introductory note by prominent writer Vemuri Satyanarayana. The foreword of the book is given by Gabbita Krishnamohan, who is renowned for translating the works of PG Wodehouse into Telugu.

Author Dasari Amarendra recollects his Thailand memories during his stay in May 2019 in Anaganaga Oka Rajyam, when he visited on the invitation of his friends Kalyani and Satyajit. Some of them include – Railway Market in Bangkok, generosity of Thais towards strangers, the ‘Death Railway’ built by the Empire of Japan in 1943 which caused the death of an estimated one lakh workers during its construction, a tour guide who went beyond the call of duty and showed around the places of importance in Kanchanaburi town, among others.

On a concluding note, Dasari Amarendra shares, “Going unprepared to Thailand without any particular research on its landmarks helped me, because I did not have any pre-conceived notions and savoured the delights with an open mind. Despite my unfamiliarity with the place, I was not afraid, because of my innate ability of fearlessness, couple with an easygoing nature. I also trust strangers without any reservations, and this made people accept me as one of their own.”

Published by Alambana Prachuranalu, ‘Anaganaga Oka Rajyam’ is available at leading bookstores and online. Proceeds from the book sales will reportedly be used towards the development of children of ‘Alambana Sahaya Sahakara Vedika’, a city-based social service organisation.

