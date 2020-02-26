Home Cities Hyderabad

Poet Imran Pratapgarhi booked for asking on 'why no Shaheen Bagh in Hyderabad'

According to police, while addressing a meeting, Pratapgarhi said that he was 'surprised' that there is no Shaheen Bagh-like protests in Hyderabad.

Published: 26th February 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Poet Imran Pratapgarhi

Poet Imran Pratapgarhi. (Photo| Facebook/ @ImranPratapgarhiOfficial)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Charminar police on Tuesday registered a case against poet Imran Pratapgarhi for allegedly using ‘inciting’ language during his speech and poetry session in the city on Monday night. 

Police booked him for saying, “Mujhe hairath hai ki us Hyderabad mein koi Shaheenbagh kyun nehi hai (I am surprised why there is no Shaheen Bagh in Hyderabad).” Pratapgarhi was the chief guest at a meeting-cum-poetry session which was organised to protest against CAA, NRC and NPR at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium. 

The police said that the above statements were made in a “provocative manner and may cause fear to any section of the public and also inducing to commit an offence against public tranquility”.  The case was booked under Section 188, 505(1)(b) of the IPC. The police also booked cases for allegedly continuing the programme past the permitted time.  

The protest-cum-poets meeting was organised by Raza-e-Eilahi Foundation after taking permission. MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, said, “I strongly protest the action taken by Hyderabad police for naming Imran Pratapgadi in the FIR.” 

ALSO READ| Hyderabad police commissioner appeals citizens to 'remain alert', disallow 'rumour mongering'

MANUU protests

HYDERABAD: The MANUU Students Union and University of Hyderabad Coordination Committee had organised a protest on Monday night against the violence in Delhi over the CAA. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, as the violence in Delhi increased, flash protests were organised in the city in the evening. At Yakutpura, a candlelight march was organised by locals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad police Imran Pratapgarhi Hyderabad Shaheen Bagh Shaheen Bagh CAA protests
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp