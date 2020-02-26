Poet Imran Pratapgarhi booked for asking on 'why no Shaheen Bagh in Hyderabad'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Charminar police on Tuesday registered a case against poet Imran Pratapgarhi for allegedly using ‘inciting’ language during his speech and poetry session in the city on Monday night.

Police booked him for saying, “Mujhe hairath hai ki us Hyderabad mein koi Shaheenbagh kyun nehi hai (I am surprised why there is no Shaheen Bagh in Hyderabad).” Pratapgarhi was the chief guest at a meeting-cum-poetry session which was organised to protest against CAA, NRC and NPR at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium.

The police said that the above statements were made in a “provocative manner and may cause fear to any section of the public and also inducing to commit an offence against public tranquility”. The case was booked under Section 188, 505(1)(b) of the IPC. The police also booked cases for allegedly continuing the programme past the permitted time.

The protest-cum-poets meeting was organised by Raza-e-Eilahi Foundation after taking permission. MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, said, “I strongly protest the action taken by Hyderabad police for naming Imran Pratapgadi in the FIR.”

MANUU protests

HYDERABAD: The MANUU Students Union and University of Hyderabad Coordination Committee had organised a protest on Monday night against the violence in Delhi over the CAA. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, as the violence in Delhi increased, flash protests were organised in the city in the evening. At Yakutpura, a candlelight march was organised by locals.