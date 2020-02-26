Property recovery suspect jumps to death in front of cops in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A receiver of stolen property in Maharashtra, who was to be questioned by Cyberabad police in connection with property recovery, allegedly jumped to his death.

Police say the suspect Vijay Budhu Birari jumped from the fourth floor of a building at Nasik, Maharashtra on Tuesday. The Cyberabad police were at his house in connection with property recovery in the cases involving notorious offender Prakash Shinde alias Santhosh Kumar Shinde.

When police, along with Santosh, went to see Vijay Budhu Birari, he assured to return some gold disposed off by Santosh. On Tuesday, when police went to Vijay’s home, he came out under pretext of drinking water and jumped from the fourth floor. A custodial death case has been registered.