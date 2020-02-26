With eye on Hyderabad municipal polls, government seeks to expedite road development works

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an eye on the polls to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) early next year, the State government is exerting pressure on the civic body to complete the ongoing Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) works to ease traffic congestion in the city before October this year.

With a few months left for the GHMC elected body to expire, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao is holding meetings at regular intervals and instructing officials to speed up SRDP Phase-1 works and complete them at the earliest.

In the previously held review meetings, KTR has been asking the civic authorities to speed up the works. However, works were getting delayed for various reasons due to abnormal delay in acquisition of properties by the Town Planning wing, non-shifting of underground utilities like water, sewerage pipelines and cable lines.

The GHMC engineering wing officials have been sulking with the minister blaming them for delay in completing the works. They said there was no delay from their side and if the wings concerned had handed over the required land, works could be expedited for laying underpasses, grade separators and flyovers.

They further said underground utilities are need to be shifted by Discoms, water board and cable agencies for speeding up the works. As part of the SRDP works, GHMC has completed construction of three underpasses at Mindspace, Chintalkunta, Ayyappa Society in Madhapur and five flyovers at Mindspace junction, Rajiv Gandhi, Kamineni LHS flyover, L B Nagar LHS flyover and Biodiversity second-level flyover.

The civic body is also taking measures to complete the extra dosed Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, Kamineni Junction RHS flyover, LB Nagar one-way underpass, Bairamalguda, Uppal, Owaisi Hospital flyover, Jubilee Hills Road No 45 flyover, Bahadarpura flyover, steel bridge at RTC crossroads, and other works in the city at the earliest.