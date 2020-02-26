Home Cities Hyderabad

With eye on Hyderabad municipal polls, government seeks to expedite road development works

The GHMC engineering wing officials have been sulking with Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao blaming them for delay in completing the works.

Published: 26th February 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With an eye on the polls to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) early next year, the State government is exerting pressure on the civic body to complete the ongoing Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) works to ease traffic congestion in the city before October this year.

With a few months left for the GHMC elected body to expire, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao is holding meetings at regular intervals and instructing officials to speed up SRDP Phase-1 works and complete them at the earliest.  

In the previously held review meetings, KTR has been asking the civic authorities to speed up the works. However, works were getting delayed for various reasons due to abnormal delay in acquisition of properties by the Town Planning wing, non-shifting of underground utilities like water, sewerage pipelines and cable lines.

The GHMC engineering wing officials have been sulking with the minister blaming them for delay in completing the works. They said there was no delay from their side and if the wings concerned had handed over the required land, works could be expedited for laying underpasses, grade separators and flyovers. 

They further said underground utilities are need to be shifted by Discoms, water board and cable agencies for speeding up the works. As part of the SRDP works, GHMC has completed  construction of three underpasses at Mindspace, Chintalkunta, Ayyappa Society in Madhapur and five flyovers at Mindspace junction, Rajiv Gandhi, Kamineni LHS flyover, L B Nagar LHS flyover and Biodiversity second-level flyover.

The civic body is also taking measures to complete the extra dosed Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, Kamineni Junction RHS flyover, LB Nagar one-way underpass, Bairamalguda, Uppal, Owaisi Hospital  flyover, Jubilee Hills Road No 45 flyover, Bahadarpura flyover, steel bridge at RTC crossroads, and other works in the city at the earliest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Strategic Road Development Plan Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC elections Hyderabad municipal polls Hyderabad road development
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp