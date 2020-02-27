Anjani Kumar tells force to intensify vigil

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following disturbances in Delhi in connection with anti CAA protests, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday asked police officers to be vigilant to prevent untoward incidents. Anjani Kumar conducted a video conference with all police officers in Hyderabad and inquired about the law and order situation and measures to be taken in preventing untoward incidents.

The police patrolling staff have been asked to intensify night vigil by making trips in sensitive areas. “We have to remain alert and united to see that no mischief-maker tries to take advantage of the disturbing news from other States. Don’t allow rumour mongering,” the Police Commissioner instructed.