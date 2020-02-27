Home Cities Hyderabad

Harassed by husband and in-laws, Hyderabad woman sets herself on fire, dies

LB Nagar Inspector V Ashok Reddy said a case has been registered against Nagaraju and investigation is underway.

Published: 27th February 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 33-year-old woman, who was harassed by her husband and in-laws, died on Tuesday after setting herself on fire at her LB Nagar residence. She succumbed to her burn wounds at Osmania Hospital. The victim, Udari Aswini’s husband Nagaraju, a contract driver with the GHMC also received burns in an attempt to rescue her. 

The couple were married for 12 years and have two children. Aswini was a housewife. Nagaraju and his mother Janhamma, his sister-in-law Rajeswari had been harassing Aswani for the past few months over petty issues. On Monday night, an argument broke out in the family, after which Aswini ran into the kitchen, emptied kerosene can on herself and set herself afire.

She was rushed to Osmania Hospital in the night, where she died on Tuesday. Nagaraju received more than 40 per cent burns and is also undergoing treatment at Osmania Hospital. LB Nagar Inspector V Ashok Reddy said a case has been registered against Nagaraju and investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad crime against women harrassment
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp