Harassed by husband and in-laws, Hyderabad woman sets herself on fire, dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 33-year-old woman, who was harassed by her husband and in-laws, died on Tuesday after setting herself on fire at her LB Nagar residence. She succumbed to her burn wounds at Osmania Hospital. The victim, Udari Aswini’s husband Nagaraju, a contract driver with the GHMC also received burns in an attempt to rescue her.

The couple were married for 12 years and have two children. Aswini was a housewife. Nagaraju and his mother Janhamma, his sister-in-law Rajeswari had been harassing Aswani for the past few months over petty issues. On Monday night, an argument broke out in the family, after which Aswini ran into the kitchen, emptied kerosene can on herself and set herself afire.

She was rushed to Osmania Hospital in the night, where she died on Tuesday. Nagaraju received more than 40 per cent burns and is also undergoing treatment at Osmania Hospital. LB Nagar Inspector V Ashok Reddy said a case has been registered against Nagaraju and investigation is underway.