Harassed for dowry, 23-year-old engineering graduate hangs herself in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An engineering graduate Samala Sowmya committed suicide at Vanasthalipuram on Wednesday. On seeing her hanging, Samala’s husband Raghavender also attempted suicide. But police teams rushed to the spot and rescued him with the help of neighbours. As Sowmya’s parents alleged that she was being harassed for additional dowry, police registered a dowry death case.

According to police, Sowmya, 23, and Raghavender, 27, a pharmacy graduate got married in November, 2018 and were residing at Hariharapuram Colony. Sowmya was a housewife. Though she wanted to get a job, Raghavender was against the idea and began demanding additional dowry. Family members counselled them when the row between the couple intensified. But Samala’s frustration got the better of her and she hanged herself on Wednesday. A stunned Raghavender then tried to hang himself. He was immediately shifted to hospital where his condition is critical.