Hyderabad child abuse horror: Attempt to murder case against cruel couple

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kacheguda police have slapped an attempt to murder case against Mahipal Singh and Asha Kaur for brutalising their seven-year-old ‘adopted’ daughter. The couple was arrested and sent to jail. The shocking case came to light two days ago when police rescued the child after a tip-off. Both Mahipal and Asha burnt several areas of the child’s body with hot spoons and vessels and physically abused her.

They also wilfully underfed her, leaving her morbidly malnourished. The FIR has evoked Sections 307, 325, 342 and 374 of IPC for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement and unlawful compulsory labour. Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act continues against the accused.“After seeking legal opinion and looking at the gravity of the case, we revised the sections and arrested the couple on Tuesday night and sent them to judicial remand,” said MD Habeebullah Khan, SHO, Kacheguda.

The child’s condition at Kamineni Hospital continues to be fragile. “She is better than before. However, her condition warrants her to be in ICU as the burns may get infected. She is responding well to counselling,” said an official from Childline Divyadisha.