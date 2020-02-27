One killed, four injured in Hyderabad's IDL factory blast

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One person was killed and four others sustained injuries during a blast in a detonator at IDL Explosives at Kukatpally. The incident happened when the workers were filling the detonator on Wednesday afternoon, said police.

A case of causing death due to negligence has been registered against the management, for failing to take necessary precautionary measures, said Kukatpally police officials.

According to the police, 11 workers were working at Block 46-C of the factory which was earlier owned by the Explosives Division of Gulf Oil Corporation. On Thursday afternoon, they were filling and pressing chemicals in the detonator. While the works were in progress, the detonator accidentally exploded, killing one of the workers Eleshwara Vasudeva Sharma, 62. Padma Rao, Raju, M Harikanth and Naveen Kumar who were at the site sustained injuries in the blast. Five more workers of the factory escaped unhurt in the incident.

Case against factory mgmt

