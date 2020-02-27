Surgeon hurt as cab driver has seizure

HYDERABAD: In an unfortunate incident, a house surgeon at Niloufer Hospital sustained injuries after a car driver had a seizure and rammed into the doctor’s bike. The incident occurred around 3 pm in the afternoon on Wednesday, in the paediatric and maternity hospital’s car parking. The doctor, identified as DrPrashanth, sustained a humerus shaft fracture near his upper left arm. The doctor was rushed to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, where he was immediately admitted and operated on. The condition of the doctor is stable.
