Telangana businessman, friends force singer to strip at birthday party, detained

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A businessman, Mohd Aamir Ali Khan, who molested a singer along with his friends, during his birthday party at Rajendranagar was detained by the police. The singer was hired by an event organiser to perform at Aamir’s birthday. Aamir and his friends got drunk and forced her to strip.

According to the police, Aamir, a resident of Attapur celebrated his birthday on February 20. He hired the 34-year-old victim for singing at the birthday party, where his friends and family members were present.

During the party, Aamir and his friends Rizwan, Sultan and Suleman got heavily drunk.

They demanded that the singer dance as well. When she refused, they threatened her with knives and later forced her to strip. Later, they confined her in their flat. The next day, she escaped the place and approached police along with her husband. Aamir was detained and will be produced before the court, while a hunt is on for the other three.

Villainous four

