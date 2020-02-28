Home Cities Hyderabad

Chicken, egg mela in Hyderabad to fight COVID-19 scare

The poultry industry in Telangana has been suffering losses ever since rumours linking chicken consumption and Coronavirus started making rounds. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The poultry industry in Telangana has been suffering losses ever since rumours linking chicken consumption and Coronavirus started making rounds. To dispel the myth and get business back on track, poultry businesses in the state will be distributing fried chicken and boiled egg for free among the visitors as part of a ‘Chicken and Egg Mela’, that will be organised in the city at People’s Plaza near Necklace Road on Friday. 

Dr Ravinder Reddy of the Telangana Poultry Breeders Association (TPBA), one of the organizers of the event, said, “There was a drop of around 40 per cent in the consumption of chicken from around February 5 in Telangana and some other places in the country. Although the condition has been improving, reaching close to 90 per cent of the normal consumption levels, whatever stocks were held up due to the steep drop in consumption earlier needs to be cleared.” 

Free fried chicken Reddy said that as part of the event, fried chicken and boiled egg were prepared to serve around 5,000 to 6,000 visitors. 

