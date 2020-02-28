EFLU-OU students and faculty stage protest against Delhi violence in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students from English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) and Osmania University staged a joint protest at Osmania Arts College on Thursday over the riots in the National Capital. EFLU’s anti-CAA coordination committee in collaboration with different student organisations in OU organised the protest. Retired professor of Osmania University, Padmaja Shaw, who was present in the protest extended solidarity of the teachers’ community to the victims.

“It is due to the silence of our generation that you have to see these days. But I am glad that the students are giving a fight to fascists. This is what we need,” said Professor Shaw. On Wednesday, EFLU Students’ Union called for a complete boycott of classes over the violence in Delhi.