Free training course on web development

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : In an effort aimed at enhancing the skills of unemployed girls, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation is inaugurating a free training programme on ‘Web Development’ at 9:30 am on March 1, at Shivam temple, Shivam Road in the city.A written test of one-hour duration will be held at 9:45 am, and interviews of selected candidates will be conducted at 12:45 pm. Successful candidates for the training programme will be notified by 3 pm on the same day.

Google Hyderabad senior director Madhuri Duggirala would be speaking on the latest technological trends during the event. The 45-day course covers theoretical and practical concepts of web development. After the course completion, successful candidates would be provided placement assistance.