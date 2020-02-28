Home Cities Hyderabad

Three children killed in wall collapse in Hyderabad 

The dilapidated wall fell on the sleeping children killing one on the spot while two were declared brought dead to the hospital.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three children of a family died after a dilapidated wall of their residence collapsed debris fell on the them while they were sleeping. The mishap took place at Mangar Basti under Habeebnagar police limits.

The deceased have been identified as Rosini, age 6, Sarika 4 and Pavani, who was four-months old. Another girl Geeta who was sleeping with them in the house, suffered injuries and is admitted in a hospital.

According to police, the parents were sleeping outside their residence while the four girl children were sleeping inside. When the victims were asleep, suddenly, a wall of their residence collapsed and debris fell on the victims. The incident occurred on Thursday night. 

In the mishap, the children were trapped under debris and suffered head injuries. While one girl died at the spot, two were declared brought dead to the hospital. 

The police were alerted by locals. They visited the place while shifting the injured victim to nearby hospital. 

The GHMC disaster response team visited the place and is clearing debris. Habeebnagar police have registered cases and bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for examining postmortem.

