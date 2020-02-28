‘Tremors’ trigger panic at Minerva Complex in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chaos prevailed at Minerva Complex at SD Road in Secunderabad on Thursday when people started running out because they felt tremors in the complex. People in the shops and offices at the complex came to the conclusion that the building was collapsing. However, the tremors turned out to be vibrations caused by the shifting of heavy lockers by staffers of Allahabad Bank.

The bank is located on the ground floor and the shifting was being carried out at 11 am. Panicky people ran out and stood several metres away from the complex.

Locals alerted the police and GHMC officials who rushed to inspect the complex premises. People calmed down when they were told that it was only the noise generated by lockers being moved. The GHMC has assured that it will check the structural stability of the complex.