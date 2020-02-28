Two boys die as speeding school bus rams into bike in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, two boys died and their father sustained severe injuries in an accident at Yacharam on Hyderabad outskirts, when a speeding school bus rammed into their bike on Thursday morning. The victims were on their way to attend a wedding in a neighbouring village, police said.

According to the police, Belli Ramesh, a lorry driver, along with his sons Vivek, 12, and Goutham, 6, were on their way to attend a wedding in a village near Yacharam on their bike. After passing the Yacharam Government Hospital, a school bus belonging to St Gregory school at Yacharam, rammed their bike.

The victims fell off their bike and the two boys came under the rear wheels of the bus. They died on the spot. Ramesh also sustained multiple injuries in the accident and has been shifted to Hyderabad for treatment. Yacharam police registered a case. A hunt is on to nab the school bus driver who fled the spot after the accident.