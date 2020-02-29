2 held for smuggling gold from Dubai in their socks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gold in the form of paste smuggled by concealing in socks was seized from two persons who arrived at RGI airport from Dubai. The gold is valued at around `35 lakh.Based on a tip off, customs officials from the Air Intelligence Unit intercepted two passengers who arrived at the airport on Thursday. Both arrived by the same flight. On inquiry, it was found that the gold in form of paste was concealed in their socks. Initial inquiries revealed that the duo belonged to Hyderabad and were carriers. They were arrested and the smuggled gold was seized.

