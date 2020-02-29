Home Cities Hyderabad

Attapur murder: Three get life imprisonment

Victim Ramesh was hacked to death in broad daylight by Kishan, Laxman and Vikram when he was returning from court

Published: 29th February 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 08:04 AM

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Over a year after a man was hacked to death in broad daylight and in full public view at Attapur here, the three accused in the case were on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment by a district court.The XIII Additional District Court convicted and sentenced all accused Kishan Goud (50), Laxman Goud (37) and Vikram Singh (25) to life imprisonment.  During the trial, the district court examined 32 witnesses, CCTV footage and forensic evidence.  

Kishan Goud and Laxman Goud waylaid the deceased Jarigalla Ramesh when he was returning home from court and attacked him with axes and knives on September 26, 2018, in Attapur. Even as he tried to approach police on the road for help, the trio kept chasing him, leaving police mute spectators to the crime.  The third accused Vikram Singh (25) followed the victim from the court and shared updates with the other two.  Videos of the chilling murder went viral.According to police, they bore a grudge against Ramesh, who was a key accused in the murder of Mahesh Goud, the son of Kishan Goud. Laxman Goud is Mahesh’s uncle. 

After the offence, the trio surrendered before the police and they were arrested. Later, police filed a chargesheet in December 2018. The court conducted the trial and pronounced the final verdict after 17 months.  Mahesh was killed on December 22, 2017 and the body was dumped at Muchintal. The accused after dumping the body had set it on fire.  Ramesh’s link to the murder came to light when he took the vehicle that carried Mahesh’s body for a water wash and the staff there noticed blood stains and alerted police immediately. A case against Ramesh and three others had been registered then.

