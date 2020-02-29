Home Cities Hyderabad

Breathe free at this fruit-themed park in Hyderabad

Fruit-themed benches have been provided in the seating area. Similarly, the walls are bright and colourful having paintings of various fruit.

Published: 29th February 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Road. No 36, Jubilee Hills is no longer just about restaurants, jewellery showrooms and heavy traffic. A pleasant, fruit-themed park named Transit Park was inaugurated at Road No. 36 by GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Friday evening. Built on an area of 362 sq metre, the Transit Park cost Rs18.50 lakh. A large, pineapple water cascade in the centre of the park is a major attraction.

Fruit-themed benches have been provided in the seating area. Similarly, the walls are bright and colourful having paintings of various fruit. The design is meant to be an attraction for children. People who are in the vicinity can take a break here to enjoy the pleasing aesthetics. Seasonal plants have also been planted in the area, say GHMC officials.

The park is part of the GHMC’s plan to improve the look of junctions in the city such as Suchitra crossroads at Kompally, Sangeet junction in Secunderabad, Chintalkunta junction at LB Nagar, a model wooden bridge at Ayodhya Junction (Lakdi-ka-Pul) and Allugaddabavi near Mettuguda in Secunderabad.

A lit-up Transit Park at Road. No. 36, Jubliee hills built at a cost of Rs 18.50 lakh

Pop of Colour
Built on an area of 362 sq metre, the Transit Park at Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills, cost Rs 18.50 lakh. A large, pineapple water cascade in the centre of the park is a major attraction

More junctions identified
The Urban Biodiversity (UBD) wing of the GHMC has initiated similar works at Aramghar Junction in Uppal, Mallapur Junction, Biodiversity Junction near Gachibowli and Forum Mall Junction in Kukatpally. The works at these junctions are in progress and will reportedly be ready soon

