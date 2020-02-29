Cops arrest three for smuggling 120 kg ganja

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons who were allegedly smuggling ganja to Mumbai via Hyderabad were nabbed by the Special Operations Team of Rachakonda police on Friday. Nearly 120 kg of ganja and two cars used for smuggling ganja were seized from them. Police said the accused G Kumar, Nune Vijender and Keshamoni Rajesh Goud had in the past been involved in similar offences.

Based on a tip off, the Special Operations Team of LB Nagar zone intercepted two cars near Pedda Amberpet on Friday morning. On searching the vehicles, they found ganja concealed underneath the seats and in the boot. Inquiries revealed that the trio have purchased ganja from agency areas of Aswaraopet and Bhadrachalam for `3,000 per kg and transporting the same to peddlers in Mumbai.

Police also found that Kumar and Vijender were earlier arrested in similar cases and lodged in prison. After being released from prison, they teamed up with Ramesh and started smuggling ganja. On Thursday night, they purchased the stock from an agent Rakku and started to Mumbai in two cars.The smuggled ganja, two cars used for transportation and other material, all worth `24 lakh was seized and the accused were sent to judicial custody on Friday.