Home Cities Hyderabad

Cops arrest three for smuggling 120 kg ganja

 Three persons who were allegedly smuggling ganja to Mumbai via Hyderabad were nabbed by the Special Operations Team of Rachakonda police on Friday.

Published: 29th February 2020 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Three persons who were allegedly smuggling ganja to Mumbai via Hyderabad were nabbed by the Special Operations Team of Rachakonda police on Friday. Nearly 120 kg of ganja and two cars used for smuggling ganja were seized from them. Police said the accused  G Kumar, Nune Vijender and Keshamoni Rajesh Goud had in the past been involved in similar offences. 

Based on a tip off, the Special Operations Team of LB Nagar zone intercepted two cars near Pedda Amberpet on Friday morning. On searching the vehicles, they found ganja concealed underneath the seats and in the boot. Inquiries revealed that the trio have purchased ganja from agency areas of Aswaraopet and Bhadrachalam for `3,000 per kg and transporting the same to peddlers in Mumbai.

Police also found that Kumar and Vijender were earlier arrested in similar cases and lodged in prison. After being released from prison, they teamed up with Ramesh and started smuggling ganja. On Thursday night, they purchased the stock from an agent Rakku and started to Mumbai in two cars.The smuggled ganja, two cars used for transportation and other material, all worth `24 lakh was seized and the accused were sent to judicial custody on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp