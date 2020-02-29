Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad man gets lifer for killing wife over omelette

An auto driver accused of killing his wife at Pahadi Shareef in 2016, after she refused to make him an omelette, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  An auto driver accused of killing his wife at Pahadi Shareef in 2016, after she refused to make him an omelette, was sentenced to life imprisonment. The court, while convicting Aakupogu Naresh, acquitted his parents Aakupogu Dasu and Laxmamma, who were also accused in the case. The II Additional District Court at LB Nagar that conducted the trial, relied on the dying declaration of the victim and circumstantial evidence, as it delivered the verdict on Friday. 

Naresh and Soudeshamma were married for 10 years and had three children. An alcoholic, Naresh frequently abused his wife. On February 14, 2016, he came home drunk and asked his wife to make him an omelette, which she refused. This resulted in a quarrel, following which Naresh hit her with a pestle. As she fell unconscious, he poured kerosene on her and set her afire. She succumbed to burns four days later.

Comments

