IIT-H to boost ties with Japanese industry

HYDERABAD: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) is to give a major boost to its partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) during Phase-II of their collaboration. The institute is proposing an increased collaboration with the Japanese industry and academia besides research laboratories. The emphasis will be on exchange of PhD students, Joint Masters, and PhD programmes, IIT-H informed on Friday.

JICA is a governmental agency that coordinates official development assistance for the government of Japan. Recently, JICA officials made a visit to IIT-H for the terminal evaluation of the ‘Friendship’ project of IIT-H with JICA, which ends in March this year. The collaboration between IIT-H and Japan started in August 2007 based on the commitment between the Prime Ministers of India and Japan.