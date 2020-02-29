KTR tells HMWS and SB officials to create mass awareness on water conservation 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To conserve rainwater there is every need to construct rainwater harvesting structures in all households. Every drop of water is precious and there is every need to conserve it for future generations, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said after inspecting the rainwater harvesting structure (RWHS) theme park in Jubilee Hills here on Friday.

The minister wanted water board officials to create awareness among people on rainwater harvesting and water conservation. He inspected the models depicting different types of water-conserving and harvesting techniques at the RWHS park. The theme park has more than 40 interventions on the theme of water conservation, rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, water treatment and sewerage treatment.

KTR instructed the water board officials to come up with programmes to create mass awareness among citizens on rainwater harvesting before the onset of monsoon. He stated that each drop is precious and wastage of water is not only a loss to the government but also calls for problems in the future. He appreciated the Water Leadership and Conservation alliance (WaLC) an initiative of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

The minister stated that awareness programmes on conservation of rainwater harvesting now will yield better results in monsoon. He also mentioned that the citizens should feel responsible and take part in rainwater conservation. He instructed the officials to ensure adequate water supply in colonies and villages within the Outer Ring Road. The minister reviewed the status of various projects of water board and enquired about the preparedness of the board for taking over sewer maintenance in the peripheral areas from March 1. MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore attended the meeting.