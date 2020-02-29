Modi teri tanashahi nahi chalegi: Hyderabadis hold up placards, raise slogans on Delhi violence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Protests were staged in various parts of the city after the Friday Jumma prayers, against the alleged complicity of the Delhi police in the ongoing riots at the capital. After the prayers at Mecca Masjid, hundreds of youngsters took to the streets shouting slogans against the Delhi Police.

Slogans such as “Delhi police down down”, “Modi teri tanashahi nahi chalegi” and others were raised.

Although the police had made massive security arrangements at the mosque and near Charminar, the sloganeering sent the police into a brief tizzy. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed to manage the crowd. Likewise, at Masjid Ujale Shah in Saidabad, hundreds of protesters held up placards, raised slogans and tried to take out a rally.

However, the police stopped the protests. Earlier, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a rare congregation was held, wherein women offered special prayers “Qunoot e Nazila” at Eidgah Ujale Shah.

Modi, Shah will be remembered for genocides: Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will be remembered for orchestrating “two genocides in two decades while holding Constitutional posts”. In a tweet, Owaisi said, “@PMOIndia @AmitShah, sir both of you will be remembered for many things. 2 genocides in 2 decades when Modi & Shah where holding Constitutional Posts. [sic]” He also slammed Shah for claiming the Opposition was lying about the CAA during his first public speech after the Delhi riots.