Home Cities Hyderabad

Modi teri tanashahi nahi chalegi: Hyderabadis hold up placards, raise slogans on Delhi violence

Although the police had made massive security arrangements at the mosque and near Charminar, the sloganeering sent the police into a brief tizzy.

Published: 29th February 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Burned Majar at Chand Bagh area during a protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act in north east Delhi on Tuesday Feb. 25 2020.

Burned Majar at Chand Bagh area during a protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act in north east Delhi on Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Protests were staged in various parts of the city after the Friday Jumma prayers, against the alleged complicity of the Delhi police in the ongoing riots at the capital. After the prayers at Mecca Masjid, hundreds of youngsters took to the streets shouting slogans against the Delhi Police.

Slogans such as “Delhi police down down”, “Modi teri tanashahi nahi chalegi” and others were raised. 

Although the police had made massive security arrangements at the mosque and near Charminar, the sloganeering sent the police into a brief tizzy. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed to manage the crowd. Likewise, at Masjid Ujale Shah in Saidabad, hundreds of protesters held up placards, raised slogans and tried to take out a rally.

However, the police stopped the protests.  Earlier, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a rare congregation was held, wherein women offered special prayers “Qunoot e Nazila” at Eidgah Ujale Shah. 

Modi, Shah will be remembered for genocides: Owaisi
Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will be remembered for orchestrating “two genocides in two decades while holding Constitutional posts”.  In a tweet, Owaisi said, “@PMOIndia @AmitShah, sir both of you will be remembered for many things. 2 genocides in 2 decades when Modi & Shah where holding Constitutional Posts. [sic]” He also slammed Shah for claiming the Opposition was lying about the CAA during his first public speech after the Delhi riots. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad protest delhi police Delhi police Hyderabad Masjid Ujale Shah
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp